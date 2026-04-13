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Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to win Monte Carlo title, reclaims world no. 1 ranking

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:56 - 13 April 2026
Sinner's first ATP Tour match against Alcaraz came in Paris in 2021 | Getty Images
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Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the Monte Carlo final on Sunday to capture his maiden Masters title on clay and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from the Spaniard.

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The victory marked a significant milestone in Sinner’s career, as he became only the second player after Novak Djokovic (2015) to complete the “Sunshine Double” and win Monte Carlo in the same season.

It also extended his dominant run in Masters 1000 events, securing his fourth consecutive title following triumphs in Miami, Indian Wells, and Paris, bringing his overall tally to eight Masters crowns.

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The final added another chapter to the growing “Sincaraz” rivalry, with the pair meeting again nearly five months after Sinner’s win over Alcaraz in the ATP Finals championship match.

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In challenging windy conditions, both players struggled for consistency early on, exchanging breaks before Alcaraz began to settle, producing sharp baseline winners and using well-disguised drop shots to trouble the Italian.

Despite the momentum shifts, neither player was able to consistently hold dominance on serve, with the opening set ultimately decided in a tiebreak.

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Sinner held his nerve, taking the set after Alcaraz double-faulted on set point.

Alcaraz made a strong start to the second set, breaking early and moving ahead 3-1 with aggressive returning that energised the crowd.

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However, Sinner responded strongly, winning four consecutive games to seize control and move within reach of the title.

Serving for the championship, Sinner remained composed and closed out the match when Alcaraz committed an error on championship point, sealing a landmark clay-court victory before sharing a handshake and embrace with his rival at the net.

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