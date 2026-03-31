Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa

In a heartfelt gesture, supporters presented GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa Fosu, celebrating her as a role model and calling for love and unity over conflict.

Supporters of Akosua Serwaa Fosu have shown their appreciation for her role as a societal role model by donating GH¢130,000.

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In a video circulating on social media and shared on Instagram, members of the Team Legal Wives Group, alongside His Royal, Ashanti Queen, and Lion Nation fan groups, presented the donation to a representative of Akosua Serwaa on 30 March 2026 in the form of a cheque.

The contribution was described as a gesture of admiration for Akosua Serwaa’s composure and leadership following the passing of the late Daddy Lumba, with organisers highlighting her as an inspiration to thousands of people across the globe.

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A spokesperson for the groups said during the presentation;

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We said there is no way we cannot celebrate our mother without showing something. So we came up with GH¢130,000. We thank you, and we will forever love you

The cheque was received on Akosua Serwaa’s behalf by media personality and former beauty queen Adwoa Saah, who conveyed sincere thanks to the donors and described the act as a meaningful expression of solidarity and support.

Adwoa Saah said;

We have seen the love and support Ghana has shown us, and we thank you so much. Akosua Serwaa is seeing the love and is always praying for anyone that supports her

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She also urged well-wishers to focus on compassion rather than conflict, adding,

We are not here to fight, we are just showing love.

The donation follows a series of events held in memory of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, which were marked by disputes between different family factions. After legal intervention temporarily halted one Celebration of Life event, a subsequent ceremony honouring Akosua Serwaa was successfully held on 29 March.

The heartfelt gesture underscores the continued admiration and support for Akosua Serwaa, highlighting her status as a figure of inspiration and unity within the community.

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