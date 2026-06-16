Advertisement

Tunisia appoint Herve Renard as new coach after World Cup humiliation against Sweden

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:32 - 16 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Hervé Renard
Tunisia have appointed French coach Hervé Renard as their new head coach after sacking Sabri Lamouchi following a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Renard brings vast experience, having won two AFCON titles and masterminded Saudi Arabia’s famous win over Argentina in 2022.
Advertisement

  • Tunisia have appointed Hervé Renard as head coach after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a heavy 5-1 World Cup defeat to Sweden.

  • Renard arrives with an impressive pedigree, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Ivory Coast.

  • The French tactician is also remembered for leading Saudi Arabia to a historic 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Tunisia have appointed French tactician Hervé Renard as the new head coach of the national team after sacking Sabri Lamouchi following their crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey to appear in court today as Ghana challenges Canadian visa denial ahead to World Cup clash with Panama

The dismissal made Lamouchi the first coach to be sacked during an ongoing World Cup tournament.

Sabri Lamouchi
Advertisement

The 54-year-old had only taken charge in January on a contract running until 2028 but managed just 1 win in 5 matches before his dismissal. 

Renard has been handed the task of rescuing Tunisia’s World Cup campaign, with the North Africans now under immense pressure ahead of crucial group-stage matches against Japan and Netherlands. Tunisia currently sit bottom of Group F with a goal difference of -4.

READ ALSO: Tunisia sack coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup game

The appointment brings one of international football’s most experienced tournament coaches back into the World Cup spotlight.

Renard is widely respected for his success in African football, having guided Zambia to a historic 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title before winning the same competition again in 2015 with Ivory Coast. He remains the first coach to win the AFCON with two different nations.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old also earned global recognition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he masterminded Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 comeback victory over eventual champions Argentina, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. 

READ ALSO: Why are players wearing pink boots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Although Saudi Arabia failed to progress beyond the group stage, that victory cemented Renard’s reputation as a coach capable of inspiring underdogs on the biggest stage.

His first game in charge will come against Japan, a match that could define Tunisia’s World Cup fate.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Big Akwes says he would pursue Florence Obinim if marriage ends amid Obinim controversy
Entertainment
16.06.2026
Big Akwes says he would pursue Florence Obinim if marriage ends amid Obinim controversy
Top 10 countries in with the best national anthems in the World: 2026 rankings
News
16.06.2026
Top 10 countries in with the best national anthems in the World: 2026 rankings
Tunisia appoint Herve Renard as new coach after World Cup humiliation against Sweden
Sports
16.06.2026
Tunisia appoint Herve Renard as new coach after World Cup humiliation against Sweden
Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia
Lifestyle
16.06.2026
Top 10 safest countries to live in Africa, according to the 2026 Global Peace Index: See full list
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
Sports
16.06.2026
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
GMet forecasts mixed weather, sunshine and late-day rain June 16; see affected areas
News
16.06.2026
GMet forecasts mixed weather, sunshine and late-day rain June 16; see affected areas