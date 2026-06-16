Tunisia appoint Herve Renard as new coach after World Cup humiliation against Sweden

Tunisia have appointed French coach Hervé Renard as their new head coach after sacking Sabri Lamouchi following a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Renard brings vast experience, having won two AFCON titles and masterminded Saudi Arabia’s famous win over Argentina in 2022.

Tunisia have appointed Hervé Renard as head coach after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a heavy 5-1 World Cup defeat to Sweden.

Renard arrives with an impressive pedigree, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Ivory Coast.

The French tactician is also remembered for leading Saudi Arabia to a historic 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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Tunisia have appointed French tactician Hervé Renard as the new head coach of the national team after sacking Sabri Lamouchi following their crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The dismissal made Lamouchi the first coach to be sacked during an ongoing World Cup tournament.

Sabri Lamouchi

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The 54-year-old had only taken charge in January on a contract running until 2028 but managed just 1 win in 5 matches before his dismissal.

Renard has been handed the task of rescuing Tunisia’s World Cup campaign, with the North Africans now under immense pressure ahead of crucial group-stage matches against Japan and Netherlands. Tunisia currently sit bottom of Group F with a goal difference of -4.

READ ALSO: Tunisia sack coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup game

The appointment brings one of international football’s most experienced tournament coaches back into the World Cup spotlight.

Renard is widely respected for his success in African football, having guided Zambia to a historic 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title before winning the same competition again in 2015 with Ivory Coast. He remains the first coach to win the AFCON with two different nations.

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The 57-year-old also earned global recognition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he masterminded Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 comeback victory over eventual champions Argentina, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Although Saudi Arabia failed to progress beyond the group stage, that victory cemented Renard’s reputation as a coach capable of inspiring underdogs on the biggest stage.