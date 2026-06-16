Thomas Partey to appear in court today as Ghana challenges Canadian visa denial ahead to World Cup clash with Panama

Thomas Partey is set to appear in court today as Ghana intensifies legal efforts to overturn Canada’s decision blocking his entry ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars midfielder hopes a favorable ruling will allow him to join his teammates in time for the tournament.

Thomas Partey is expected in court today as Ghana pushes to overturn Canada’s decision blocking his entry ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana’s legal team has filed three separate actions, including a review request and a fresh application, to secure his clearance.

The Black Stars remain hopeful Partey will receive approval and join the squad for their 2026 World Cup campaign.

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Thomas Partey is set to appear in court on June 16 as Ghana intensifies efforts to secure his entry into Canada ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Sports Minister Kofi Adams disclosed that the first court hearing regarding Partey’s immigration challenge has been scheduled for 9 am EST that is 2:00 pm in Ghana on Tuesday morning.

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“The first hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Documentation and everything was filed, so the hearing will be tomorrow,” Kofi Adams said.

The minister said Ghana remains optimistic because legal action has been pursued on multiple fronts to overturn the decision that has so far prevented the midfielder from joining his teammates in Canada.

READ ALSO: Why Thomas Partey was denied entry to Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

According to him, the legal strategy includes a request for a review of the immigration decision, an appeal for restricted entry, and a completely fresh application for reconsideration.

“I think we are very confident, because the action that has been taken legally is on three fronts. Asking for a review, asking for a certain restricted entry, and then also asking for a new application, completely new consideration,” he stated.

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Adams expressed confidence that at least one of the legal approaches could succeed and allow the Black Stars midfielder to travel.

“So, on all fronts, at least if you don't get one, if you don't get two, or all three, you get at least one, or you get two granted. That would necessarily give him the opportunity to be able to enter Canada, to join his teammates,” he added.

The case has attracted significant attention in Ghana, with the government including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stepping in through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, the government formally communicated its concerns to Canadian authorities and requested a review of the decision blocking Partey’s entry.

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The Black Stars will play their opener against Panama on June 17 and Partey’s absence would be a major blow. The experienced midfielder has been one of Ghana’s most influential players in recent years, providing leadership and stability in midfield.