What happens when a team walks off during a match: here's what happens

What happens when a team walks off during a match? This explainer breaks down FIFA rules, possible sanctions, real-life examples, and the consequences teams face for abandoning games in protest.

Football’s rules are built to keep the game fair and competitive, but when a team chooses to walk off the pitch in protest, the consequences can be severe under FIFA and CAF regulations. Recent events in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final where Senegal’s players briefly left the field in response to a contentious penalty decision, has brought these rules into sharp focus and raised questions about how governing bodies handle match abandonment.

According to FIFA’s Laws of the Game and disciplinary codes, a team that leaves the pitch without the referee’s permission is effectively refusing to play. In such cases, the referee suspends the match, records the details, and reports to competition organisers.

Organising bodies can then take action that may include declaring the match forfeited, awarding a 3–0 loss to the offending team or imposing fines and suspensions on teams, officials or players involved.

The rules are clear that emotional reactions, such as frustration at a refereeing decision, do not justify leaving the pitch but only genuine safety concerns (like crowd violence or emergencies) can be accepted as valid reasons. In addition to internal match consequences, FIFA’s Disciplinary Code allows for additional sanctions beyond forfeiture.

Associations can face minimum fines typically starting at CHF 10,000 (Swiss Francs) under FIFA rules and may be subject to further disciplinary measures if the abandonment is blamed on behaviour for which they are responsible. This can include individual sanctions for coaches, officials or players who instigate or participate in the walk-off.

The issue has become particularly relevant after the AFCON final in Rabat. Senegal’s protest resulted in the match being paused for around 15–20 minutes before play resumed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino publicly condemned the conduct, emphasising that walking off in protest or violence has no place in football. He stressed that teams must respect match officials and resolve disputes through proper channels rather than abandoning play.

CAF has also launched disciplinary proceedings, underscoring that walking off challenges the authority of referees and the integrity of competitive sport. Under CAF regulations, a team that abandons a match without authorisation can be considered to have forfeited and even be eliminated from a competition.

In the specific case of Senegal at AFCON, their return to the field likely prevented an immediate application of the most severe sanctions, but the action still constitutes a disciplinary breach that could lead to fines, suspensions for individuals involved and formal warnings.

Across football’s global governing frameworks, refusing to continue a match is treated as a serious refusal to play, with outcomes designed to protect competitive fairness and discourage teams from using walk-offs as protest tactics.