What to Do When You Are Bitten by a Snake

Snake bite first aid explained: immediate steps to take, myths to avoid, and prevention tips such as fumigating your home and checking bathrooms.

Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene has tragically passed away at the age of 26 after being bitten by a snake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her death was confirmed on Sunday through a heartfelt Facebook post shared by her music choir, following the incident which occurred on Saturday, January 31, at a hospital in Nigeria.

According to reports, the incident happened while Nwangene was asleep in her home. She was reportedly awakened in the middle of the night after being bitten by a snake. Following the bite, she sought medical attention at a local clinic. However, the facility did not have the required antivenom, prompting her transfer to another hospital for further treatment.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, Nwangene sadly succumbed to her injuries. In the aftermath of the incident, two snakes were discovered in her residence. A fellow choir member confirmed this information to BBC Africa, adding that footage of a snake handler removing one of the reptiles from her home later circulated on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tragic incident has sparked renewed conversations about snake safety, access to antivenom, and emergency response in affected communities.

Snake bites can be frightening and potentially life-threatening, especially in areas where venomous snakes are common. Knowing what to do immediately after a snake bite can make a critical difference in preventing complications and saving a life.

READ ALSO: Lip Balms You Can Make at Home for Soft Lips

1. Stay Calm and Move Away from the Snake

The first and most important step is to remain calm. Panic can increase your heart rate, causing venom to spread faster through the body. If the snake is still nearby, move away slowly to avoid another bite. Do not attempt to catch or kill the snake, as this may lead to further injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Keep the Affected Person Still

Limit movement as much as possible. The bitten limb should be kept still and positioned at or slightly below heart level. Excessive movement can speed up the spread of venom.

3. Remove Tight Items

Remove rings, bracelets, watches, shoes, or tight clothing near the bite area, as swelling may occur rapidly. This helps prevent restricted blood flow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Do Not Use Harmful Home Remedies

Avoid common myths and dangerous practices such as: Cutting the wound

Sucking out the venom

Applying ice, chemicals, or electric shocks

Using a tourniquet

These methods do not work and can worsen tissue damage.

5. Clean the Bite Gently

If possible, gently wash the bite area with clean water and soap to reduce the risk of infection. Do not scrub the wound.

READ ALSO: 7 Remarkable Health Benefits of Almonds You Should Know

6. Seek Immediate Medical Help

Get to the nearest hospital or medical facility as quickly as possible. Antivenom is the most effective treatment for venomous snake bites and should only be administered by trained medical professionals.

7. Observe and Note Symptoms

If safe to do so, note the time of the bite and any symptoms such as swelling, pain, nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing, or bleeding. This information can help medical staff provide appropriate treatment.

8. Prevention Is Key

Advertisement

Advertisement

When walking in snake-prone areas, wear protective footwear, avoid tall grass, and use a torch at night. Always be alert in rural or bushy environments.

Regularly fumigate your home and surroundings to reduce the presence of snakes and other reptiles. Homeowners are also advised to check water closets, sinks, bathrooms, and drains before use, as snakes can occasionally enter homes through plumbing systems, especially in areas close to bushes or water sources.

Conclusion

A snake bite is a medical emergency that requires prompt and proper action. Staying calm, avoiding harmful practices, and seeking immediate medical attention can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death. Knowing these steps can help protect you and others in the event of a snake bite.

Advertisement