Home > Communities > Student >

Authorities of Ghana National say they did their best


Authorities of Ghana National say they did their best to save dead student

The headmistress of Ghana National College Juliana Owusu-Ansah expressed sympathy and said: "to the best of our knowledge we did the best we could."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

School authorities at the Ghana National College in the Central region have denied allegations that they were complacent in the death of a first-year student, Ruby Teiko.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the headmistress of Ghana National College Juliana Owusu-Ansah expressed sympathy and said: "to the best of our knowledge we did the best we could."

This response comes after the father of the deceased Amanor Okine threatened to sue the school for alleged negligence that led to the death of his only daughter.

READ ALSO: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

He narrated that he received a call from an Assistant House Mistress of the school who asked him to come to the school because there was something wrong with his daughter.

“I drove from Accra straight to the hospital only to be told by the doctor in charge that my daughter was dead on arrival.”

“The doctor told me that the four students told him on record that my daughter complained of breathlessness twice but the House Mistress on duty and another gentleman told her to wait until the dormitory inspection was over,” he added.

READ ALSO: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

However, the Assistant Headmaster of the school Takyi Bediako said that her inhaler could not offer any relief. Other asthmatic students gave their inhalers to Ruby but her condition did not improve.

By the time the school nurse arrived, she had collapsed and was foaming in her mouth.

The nurse rushed her in a taxi to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING: An interview with Emmanuelle Dankwa, 2018 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa awardee IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING An interview with Emmanuelle Dankwa, 2018 Rhodes Scholarships for West Africa awardee
Feminism: VGMA popular song ‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny Feminism VGMA popular song ‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny
In Ashanti Region: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide In Ashanti Region First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide
In Cape Coast: Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over daughter’s death In Cape Coast Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over daughter’s death
University Education: Here are free Ivy League university courses you can take online University Education Here are free Ivy League university courses you can take online
Education: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 In Cape Coast Father threatens to sue Ghana National College over...bullet
2 In Ashanti Region First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy...bullet
3 University Education Here are free Ivy League university courses you...bullet
4 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
5 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
6 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
7 Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in Septemberbullet
8 Authorities of Ghana National say they did their best to...bullet
9 In Krachi DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’...bullet
10 National Service NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19...bullet

Top Videos

1 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
2 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet

Student

In Eastern Region Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning
Basic Education In Ghana Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF
History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo
Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghana