Okess student allegedly stabbed to death

news

A student at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in the Ashanti region has reportedly been stabbed to death by a gang of thieves.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a gang of thieves led by an old student of the school raided the campus on Wednesday (May 9, 2018) night.

The thieves started snatching the mobile phones of students.

READ ALSO: University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys

The deceased heard people shouting and was finding out what was the cause of the screaming.

In the process of finding out what was happening the deceased identified as Godfred Arthur bumped into one of the thieves who stabbed him twice on the neck leading to his death.

Reports indicate that he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

School authorities are yet to comment about the incident.

Meanwhile, parents have rushed to the school after the incident to see their children in the school.

However, the school authorities have denied the parents access to the campus.

READ ALSO: Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North

Some of the anxious parents who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM said they will not leave until they see their children.

“At about 12:00am, he called me and said thieves have come to the school and they have all come out of the school, but one of their colleagues has been stabbed to death. I told him I will come this morning to take him home, so that is why I am here. But authorities are saying that they can’t allow us to go in. I have seen my son, but will wait here till they allow me to take him home,” one of the parents said.

In a related development, a team of crime officers from the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command have been deployed to the school to begin investigations into the incident.

The Board Chairman of the School, Owusu Ansah, said they are assisting police to carry out the investigations.

“They should exercise patience. It is very unfortunate. The difficulty is that the students are writing exams so if we allow the parents to go in, it will disrupt the exams, so we are torn between trying to calm down the parents and making sure that those who are writing the paper continue. We are appealing to the parents to exercise restraint and by 3:00pm the paper will be over and most of the students will leave for their homes because they have finished with their paper.”