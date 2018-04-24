Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Berla Mundi hits back at Okraku-Mantey over his VGMA criticism


Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey over his VGMA criticism

Berla Mundi has broken silence on what  Okraku Mantey said about her hosting the just ended VGMA.

Ghanaian award-winning television personality Belinda Addardey known in showbiz as Berla Mundi has broken silence on what  Okraku Mantey said about her hosting the just ended VGMA.

Berla Mundi is not the type who easily responds to issues that surrounds her brand but we guess Mark’s annoying personality has forced her to change her own status quo.

Ace music producer and artiste manager, Mark Okraku Mantey incurred the wrath of some Ghanaian personalities, especially Nana Aba Anamoah and Michael Oti Adjei when he harshly criticized the performance of Berla Mundi as the host of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Okraku Mantey on Joy FM indicated that the choice of Berla Mundi for the main MC was below the standard set by Charterhouse over the years and added that she should have rather been given a peripheral role.

Berla Mundi play Berla Mundi

Well, Berla has finally responded with a cryptic message on Twitter and we are sure Opana will not find it hard to decode its meaning.

She wrote: "It doesn’t matter how young you may be, you can and will be a leader. No man can dispose what God has proposed!"

