Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah


Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah

We cannot deny the fact that no one lives the lifestyle of the rich and fabulous better than her.

Popular Ghanaian TV personality and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah stands as one of if not the only celebrity that actually lives the life —rich and fabulous and unrestrained by money because she seems to have more money than she can count.

The celebrity lawyer has endeared herself to Ghanaians through her humility and her love for fashion.  She also has a very private life and most at times is void of numerous drama within the media.

With the extravagant lifestyle of the Sandra Ankobiah, we wouldn’t be surprised the least if she is named the richest or one of the richest celebrities in Ghana. Her luxurious lifestyle is the dream of most people AND  CCC COULD that including some celebrities.

From her assets; the fleet of cars, the luxurious apartments, numerous vacation abroad (first class travels), the expensive hotels not forgetting her wardrobe which is full of expensive designer labels including shoes and bags.

Though many netizens and Ghanaians throw jabs as to Sandra Ankobiah’s source of income and how she is able to comfortably swim in such a rich and fabulous pool—the non-practicing lawyer seems unmoved, living her life and sharing photos with those who are interested.

