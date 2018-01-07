Christabel Ekeh :  Actress has no regret over nude photos

news

Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has expressed no regret about her nude photos she released online in 2017.

Speaking to Joy News, she said the nude photos surprised her family but praised them for stepping in to defend her after the pictures caused public uproar.

"I have always wanted to do it. I had wanted to do it, I think in 2016 on my birthday but a friend discouraged me and then I took a chance and did it in 2017," he said.

Asked it the picture was for the public, she responded: "Anyone who sees it."

In the five minutes interview, Ekeh revealed that before releasing her nudes photos, she unfollowed people on Instagram "so I can just post whatever I want, be myself without having to you know, have influence from people I follow or people who follow me. I just wanted that freedom.

"I had my fears," she noted, "what would my family think, what would my parents think, what would my fans think if I went nude like that or something like that. I wanted to just deal with that."

According to her, she was not aware the laws of the nation was against publishing nude photos.