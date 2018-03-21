Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Here is why Stonebwoy married his wife


Stonebwoy married before having a child to avoid unnecessary "baby mama drama" that comes with having a baby out of wedlock.

Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong and Catherine-Jidula
Musician Stonebwoy has revealed why he married Dr Louisa Ansong before having a baby with her.

According to "Pepper Dem" singer, he married before having a child to avoid unnecessary "baby mama drama" that comes with having a baby out of wedlock.

The Zylofon Music label signed artiste made the revelation during an interview with Joy News over the weekend.

He stated: “This is my first child. No baby mama drama. I have to build my career besides my family so this is me having to be a responsible father and a married man. It is bigger than being a baby father. This is worth emulating."

“I have always had it at the back of my mind to be able to build a family and grow it,” he added.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

Explaining the reason behind naming his daughter after his mother, Stonebwoy said, “Even if she were alive, I’d still had named my first daughter after her.

"For me, Catherine is back in my own hands, under my own care. Anything I wished to do for my mother, now I can do.”

Stonebwoy married Dr Louisa Ansong on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Accra. They have a beautiful daughter named Catherine Jidula T. Satekla together.

