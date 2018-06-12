Pulse.com.gh logo
I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti reveals


Ace broadcaster Gifty Anti has opened up on her tough beginnings, disclosing that the used to sell soap on the streets.

According to her, she had to start selling in order to support her father when he retired from the Ghana Police Service.

Recounting her early life, the award-winning presenter said she “didn’t own a watch but I understood why I didn’t own a watch because my father didn’t have enough money to give me the luxury of giving me a watch”.

She further revealed that so much wanted to support her father and decided to start selling soap on the streets.

“I used to sell Guardian soap, the red and then ‘Don’t Touch Me’ during the tough times. There was a lady who used to live behind our house who made the ‘Don’t Touch Me’ soap, then we go for it and sell,”  Gifty Anti told Class FM.

The celebrated broadcaster also touched on the ongoing debate about ladies of today going in for plastic surgeries to enhance certain body parts.

According to her, medical reasons should be the only basis for a woman to undergo cosmetic surgery.

In her view, women “have a right to do whatever they want to do but I will feel sad if a woman will go for plastic surgery because she feels that she does not belong and that she does not fit the status quo that society has designed for women.”

“I will never encourage any of my friends, or my girls or my daughters as I call them, to go for plastic surgery just for fun or for fashion or whatever but if it is for medical reasons of course, why not!” she added.

The celebrated broadcaster, known by stool name as Oheneyere Nana Awo Dansua, is married to the Chief of Adumasa, Oyekechire Nana Ansah Kwaw IV.

