John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photos

Newly married actor, John Dumelo has shared an adorable photos with his father and we just can’t have enough.

This photos of handsome John Dumelo and his fit father is what is melting the hearts of online. This photo explains where the phenomenal actor gets his freshness from.

The first time we had a glimpse of his dad was on his birthday last year when the actor took to Instagram to celebrate his father.

Rumor in town is that his dad is a very rich business mogul (real estate business and stuff).

See more adorable photos of these two making Internet moments better.