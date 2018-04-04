Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Former Hiplife rapper Lord Kenya has said that he never said Kwaw Kese will be a man of God .

Rapper turned pastor Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo known as Lord Kenya has denied saying rapper Kwaw Kese will become a preacher of the Gospel.

Lord Kenya, who said he had an encounter with the rapper in a Kumasi prison in 2014, revealed to Joy News’ that his conversation with Kwaw Kese hinged on his salvation.

The rapper was arrested and sentenced for narcotic offences prior to a concert in the Ashanti Regional capital.

"I bought him a bible and an everyday guide to reading his bible and all that. Then I advised him that something might come of out where he is and with God all things are possible and God will help out of it" he said.

Explaining further, he said "When he came out we had a couple of conversations, he told me he was going to church. So is it wrong for me to visit him or is it wrong for me to say to him that give your life to Christ?"

There have been publications quoting Kwaw Kese to have said evangelist Lord Kenya wants him to pursue God’s work but he (Kwaw) is not ready.

Asked if the claims by Kwaw was anything to go by, Lord Kenya now  Evangelist Philip Akpor, answered in the negative.

 

