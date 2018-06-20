No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson

news

Actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that kissing in movies is real.

In an interview with Joy FM, Yvonne Nelson said kissing in movies is real. According to her, there are no camera tricks when it comes to kissing in movies.

Explaining further, Yvonne Nelson said from the onset, there were kissing roles she tolerated without camera tricks or edits.

“Back in the day, of course, we all kiss. We did that a couple of times. No tricks. We do kiss in a movie,” she said.

She added that she will not accept kissing roles since she is now a mother of one.

She, however, intimated that if pushed, there would have to be a thorough medical check-up before any agreement can be met.

“Now kisses have affected the script I say yes to. Now we have to go to the hospital and test all around. I think we take things for granted. Now I have a baby and I am all she has. So I can’t go on set and start being reckless. I am a very paranoid person. It will be difficult to kiss. It will be hard,” she said.