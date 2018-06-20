Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson


Jeezz! No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says forget the gimmicks they truly kiss in movies

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that kissing in movies is real.

In an interview with Joy FM, Yvonne Nelson said kissing in movies is real. According to her, there are no camera tricks when it comes to kissing in movies.

Explaining further, Yvonne Nelson said from the onset, there were kissing roles she tolerated without camera tricks or edits.

“Back in the day, of course, we all kiss. We did that a couple of times. No tricks. We do kiss in a movie,” she said.

She added that she will not accept kissing roles since she is now a mother of one.

According to Yvonne Nelson there are no camera tricks when it comes to kissing in movies play According to Yvonne Nelson there are no camera tricks when it comes to kissing in movies

 

READ MORE: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

She, however, intimated that if pushed, there would have to be a thorough medical check-up before any agreement can be met.

Now kisses have affected the script I say yes to. Now we have to go to the hospital and test all around. I think we take things for granted. Now I have a baby and I am all she has. So I can’t go on set and start being reckless. I am a very paranoid person. It will be difficult to kiss. It will be hard,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Oops! Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video Oops! Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video
Freestyle: Olamide trolls Patapeezy Freestyle Olamide trolls Patapeezy
Marriage goals: Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day Marriage goals Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day
Olamide: Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO) Olamide Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO)
Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat? Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Controversy: Shatta Wale gets BJ on Snapchat Celebrity Controversy Shatta Wale gets BJ on Snapchat
Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Yvonne Nelson: 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress Yvonne Nelson 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress



Top Articles

1 Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shopbullet
2 Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my...bullet
3 Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdownbullet
4 Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj...bullet
5 Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui...bullet
6 Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid...bullet
7 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
8 Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years...bullet
9 I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narratesbullet
10 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man...bullet

Related Articles

I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narrates
Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdown
Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid again” - Fella Makafui shades Efia Odo
Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my reputation - Fella Makafui
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta
Big Ballers Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day
Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui alleged sex-tape
Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management

Top Videos

1 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
2 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia...bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
6 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
7 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her...bullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
10 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet

Celebrities

Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Mzbel
Stalled!!! John Mahama losing 2016 election has affected my music career – Mzbel
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Blakk Rasta
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta