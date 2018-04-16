Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie


Sarkodie believes that Patapaa's brand is 'strong and organic'.

  Published:
Ghanaian rap artiste Sarkodie has stated that Patapaa's brand is 'strong'.

Despite the several backlash received by the "One Corner" hitmaker over his fashion sense coupled with some 'wrong' brand decisions, Sarkodie still believes that Patapaa's brand is 'strong and organic'.

The SarkCess Music boss made the statement in a tweet on Monday, April 16.

READ MORE: Patapaa storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam

"That Patapaa brand is strong and if you know very well about branding you will agree ... He keeps it organic," he tweeted.

Sarkodie's comment comes after Patapaa's 'oversized' suit he wore to the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre went viral on social media.

He has been ridiculed by many over his fashion sense since breaking through the limelight.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

