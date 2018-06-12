Pulse.com.gh logo
Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School


Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School

Keeny Ice donated a computer and a wide range of creative arts teaching and learning materials to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School in the Volta region as part of his birthday celebration.

Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday play

Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday
Ghanaian musician, Keeny Ice has donated a computer and a wide range of creative arts teaching and learning materials to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School in the Volta region as part of his birthday celebration.

play Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday

On his last visit to the school, the pupils  requested for a computer and more creative arts materials to enable them develop more interest in the subject.

play Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday

His management team at Mo’shes Musik, on Monday (June 11), donated the items and also encouraged both teachers and pupils to give good attention to the subject because of the socio-economic benefits  it comes with both for the individual me and country at large.

play Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday

Keeny Ice studied Visual Arts in his former school, Three Town Senior High School in Denu and currently one of the promising artistes with several awards to his credit .

