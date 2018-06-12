Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School

news

Ghanaian musician, Keeny Ice has donated a computer and a wide range of creative arts teaching and learning materials to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School in the Volta region as part of his birthday celebration.

READ MORE: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)

On his last visit to the school, the pupils requested for a computer and more creative arts materials to enable them develop more interest in the subject.

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

His management team at Mo’shes Musik, on Monday (June 11), donated the items and also encouraged both teachers and pupils to give good attention to the subject because of the socio-economic benefits it comes with both for the individual me and country at large.

READ MORE: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Keeny Ice studied Visual Arts in his former school, Three Town Senior High School in Denu and currently one of the promising artistes with several awards to his credit .