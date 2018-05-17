Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

news

Nothing beats the cuteness and adorable nature these father and daughter profession themed photo-shoots exude.

The Ghanaian hip hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Michael Owusu Addo, ' known by his stage name Sarkodie has shared some beautiful photos of his daughter, Maame Adwoa Owusu Addo known by many netizens as Titi in Court uniform dress.

The 2 years old beauty rocks her barrister gown and wig and dad styles it up perfectly on her. It looks like Sarkodie wants her daughter to be in the courtroom as a barrister if his caption is anything to go by.

