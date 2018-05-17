Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

Can we all bask in the glory this stunning photos of our potential barrister comes with?
The Ghanaian hip hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Michael Owusu Addo, ' known by his stage name Sarkodie has shared some beautiful photos of his daughter, Maame Adwoa Owusu Addo known by many netizens as Titi in Court uniform dress.
The 2 years old beauty rocks her barrister gown and wig and dad styles it up perfectly on her. It looks like Sarkodie wants her daughter to be in the courtroom as a barrister if his caption is anything to go by.
Check post below.