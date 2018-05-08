Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky


Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky

DJ Vyrusky has revealed that certain elements in the entertainment industry wanted to see him dead after a spiritual attack. 

  • Published:
DJ Vyrusky play

DJ Vyrusky
Award-winning disc jockey, DJ Vyrusky has revealed that certain elements in the entertainment industry wanted to see him dead after a spiritual attack. 

The winner of the 2017 overall best DJ at the Ghana DJ Awards stated the ordeal was the inspiration behind his hit single “Adwenfi” featuring Lynx Entertainment sensation, Kuami Eugene and SM boss, Shatta Wale.

In a chat on TV Africa’s gossip show, Pae Mu Ka, the producer indicated that his spirituality has been his shield since he became a force in the entertainment industry.

“I woke up one day and half of my face was all gone. You know I’m spiritual so immediately that happened I got a call from my spiritual father telling me that someone in the industry was trying to do something to me. We could have heard a bad story, but then I believe the man up there [God] says my time isn’t up so yeah that was the inspiration behind Adwenfi,” he said.

READ MORE: It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - Moesha tells Ghanaians

He added that composing the song with Kuami was emotional as it brought tears to his eyes.

“I went to the studio, playing with the keyboard when Kuami Eugene joined me and before you realize we had a vibe. I was singing Adwenfi. I actually cried, you should have seen my face, I looked terrible.”

DJ Vyrusky beat stiff competition from DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Black, DJ Slim and Mr. Kaxtro to win overall DJ of the Year.

