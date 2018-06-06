Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Roberts


Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Roberts

Yvonne Nelson has since deleted all photos of her white boyfriend on her Instagram page.

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is reported to have ended her relationship with her white boyfriend Jamie Roberts.

The star actress has been dating the London-based Welsh photographer for the past few years, having made their relationship public over a year ago.

The pair are even blessed with a lovely daughter called Ryn, who they’ve both often flaunted on social media.

However, recent reports suggest that Yvonne has broken up with her white boyfriend.

According to Ghanacelebrities.com, the pair have encountered problems in their relationship in recent times which has led to their separation.

The two have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Yvonne going further to delete all photos of Jamie on her social media accounts.

It is, however, unknown what exactly has accounted for their breakup after dating for two years.

