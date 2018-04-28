Ghana 'Dancehall queens' should watch out for me - Adepa

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Adepa has revealed that she is ready to take over Dancehall because she believes, her vocal prowess surpasses other female celebrities in that genre.

Rising Dancehall cum Highlife artiste, Adepa has revealed that she is ready to take over Dancehall because she believes, her vocal prowess surpasses other female celebrities in that genre.

The 'Condemn' singer in an interaction with Sister Sandy on Adom TV on Monday, responded in the affirmative when quizzed by the host if she is set to conquer the likes of Kakkie, MzVee,  AK Songstress among others.

"To those who claim to be Dancehall queens; watch out for me. I'm ready to take you on", she said.

Adepa, however, expressed her worry when Ghanaians compare her brand with that of late Ebony Reigns.

"I'm Adepa, and Ebony is 'Ebony'...May her soul rest in perfect peace. But I'm not in the industry to imitate or replace her..I'm doing my own thing", she reiterated.

Adepa will perform at Adom TV Kyinkyinga Party at J'Famco, Madina Estate, Accra on May 1, 2018  alongside Article Wan, Donzy, Patience Nyarko, Atom, Ackah Blay and other celebrities.

Adepa is currently promoting her maiden banger 'Condemn' under 1RMT record label.

