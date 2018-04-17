Home > Entertainment > Music >

M.anifest consoles King Promise after VGMA loss


Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has consoled King Promise saying 'Do your art, win the hearts'.

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, has consoled fast rising Ghanaian singer, King Promise after losing out on all categories at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The "Selfish" hitmaker, born Gregory Bortey Newman who was tipped by many to win an award at the VGMAs 2018 which was held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, lost out in all 3 categories he was nominated in.

Reacting to the loss, M.anifest who collaborated with King Promise on his hit single, 'Me Ne Woa' advised the young singer to continue perfecting his craft for better things in the years ahead.

The "God MC" who took to Instagram and shared a video of King Promise performing their hit song to a very responsive crowd wrote; "Do your art, win the hearts? he wrote.

The Legacy Life Entertainment act has however shown gratitude to his fans for voting for him in all categories despite his losing out on them.

King Promise has unfortunately become a victim of the unbridled mockery and savagery on Twitter following his inability to win an award at the just ended 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

READ ALSO: Did you vote? - Charterhouse quizzes Patapaa's fans

King Promise, who was nominated in a number of categories including the New Artiste of the Year category could not win any of the awards on the night.

