Make sure Kwesi Arthur brings BET award to Ghana - Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has urged all Ghanaians to help Kwesi Arthur win the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” award at this year’s BET Awards.

The Ground Up record label signee was nominated in the category alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

Since his nomination announcement, top stars and public figures have been rooting for him.

Sarkodie, who has one BET award to his credit, has been voting for him since day one. He took the votes a bit further by releasing a video urging Ghanaians to go all out for Kwesi Arthur.

“First of all, I’m so proud of Ghanaians that we were all able to come together to support our brother Kwesi Arthur on his BET Awards nomination. The competition is still going on and if you haven’t voted, make sure you go on BET pages and vote.

“Let’s make sure we bring this prestigious award back home to Ghana. Kwesi Arthur has done so well in a short period.”

Watch the full video below.