news

Vodafone icons street edition winner Ryan Korsah has rebranded to Cweku Ryan.

The singer in 2013 beat stiff competition from Marion, Budda, and Kurl Songx.

According to the singer, who has been off the music scenes for a very long time the move was to reintroduce him again to the music industry.

As part of the rebranding process, CwekuRyan has released a new song.

Titled Matter, the song produced by Joecolebeatz is off the singer's 8 track EP Mr Original to be released in coming months.

Listen to the song below: