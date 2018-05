news

List of nominees for the maiden edition of 3rd TV Music Video Awards are out and the "Slay Queen" singer, Sista Afia gets 3 nominations from the list

She was nominated for the "Best Hiplife Video", "Most Popular Video" and "Best Female Highlife Video".

Sista Afia is currently promoting her latest single dubbed "Slay Queen" which is gradually cooking hot on the airwaves.

The video which features comedian DKB was released few days ago with an impressive number of views.

You can watch from below how Sista Afia defines the life of some "Slay Queens" in town.