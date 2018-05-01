Deadly snake removed from company's stove

news

It took the intervention of a snake catcher to remove one of the world’s most venomous and deadliest snakes in the crannies of a company’s oven in Australia.

A report by UPI.com indicated that one of the workers at Lonsdale, South Australia who apparently attempted to use the stove spotted the reptile curled up inside the workings of a stove.

The frightened workers then employed the services of the snake catcher who came and tactfully removed the snake without hurting it either.

The snake catcher later posted a video of him loosening the stove and posted it online.

Attached to the video was a caption: "A local business is going about their daily business when one employee saw the half end of a snake go under their stove. They called us up and the snake ended up going into the stove so it's a case of pulling it apart until you locate the snake."