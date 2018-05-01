Home > Filla >

Deadly snake removed from company's stove


Video Deadly snake removed from company's stove

Workers who apparently attempted to use the stove spotted the reptile curled up inside the workings of a stove.

  • Published:
Deadly snake removed from company's stove play

Deadly snake removed from company's stove
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It took the intervention of a snake catcher to remove one of the world’s most venomous and deadliest snakes in the crannies of a company’s oven in Australia.

A report by UPI.com indicated that one of the workers  at Lonsdale, South Australia who apparently attempted to use the stove spotted the reptile curled up inside the workings of a stove.

The frightened workers then employed the services of the snake catcher who came and tactfully removed the snake without hurting it either.

Deadly snake removed from company's stove play

Deadly snake removed from company's stove

 

READ MORE: Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"

The snake catcher later posted a video of him loosening the stove and posted it online.

 

Attached to the video was a caption: "A local business is going about their daily business when one employee saw the half end of a snake go under their stove. They called us up and the snake ended up going into the stove so it's a case of pulling it apart until you locate the snake."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court
ICGC: Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child" ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"
Lord Have Mercy: Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD complications [Graphic Photos] Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD complications [Graphic Photos]
Die-hard: Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game
Abomination: My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady Abomination My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady
Video: Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculated Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculated

Recommended Videos

Interesting: Deadly snake removed from company's stove Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stove
Pulse Filla: Gospel musician allegedly forcing girlfriend to abort baby Pulse Filla Gospel musician allegedly forcing girlfriend to abort baby
Video: Pulse Filla - JHS dropout impregnates 4 girls Video Pulse Filla - JHS dropout impregnates 4 girls



Top Articles

1 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue...bullet
2 Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother...bullet
3 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
4 Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
5 Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already,...bullet
6 In Bibiani Man pours acid on wifebullet
7 Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you,...bullet
10 Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters”...bullet

Related Articles

I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested Priest tells court
ICGC Pastor Otabil: My mum says I was her "ugliest child"
Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game
Abomination My father raped me with the support of my mother - Emotional lady
Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculated
More Wealth For The Wealthy Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable
Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
In Bibiani Man pours acid on wife
Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
Suicide In Schools University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay racebullet
5 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial...bullet
8 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the...bullet
9 Pulse Filla Woman with 2 vaginas goes to court for right...bullet
10 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed...bullet

Filla

Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana cultivation, the faring is costly
More Wealth For The Wealthy Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable
Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
File Photo
In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry
Suicide In Schools University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes