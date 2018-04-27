Home > Filla >

Fight looms over son as wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant


Adultery Fight looms over son after wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant for husband.

The woman claimed she knew about the pregnancy she was carrying for her legally married husband, but was “sweet-mouthed” by the former boyfriend and she had sex with him.

  • Published:
Fight looms over son as wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant play

Fight looms over son as wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An adulterous woman is soliciting advice on how to exit the dilemma that has entangled her after she cheated on her husband with an ex-boyfriend, while she was 3 months pregnant for the husband.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported that a relationship consultant, Ben Nnamdi shared the story of the troubled woman who claimed she knew about the pregnancy she was carrying for her legally married husband, but was “sweet-mouthed” by the former boyfriend and she had sex with him.

Now, her problem is that the ex-boyfriend is claiming responsibility for the child, saying he had gotten her pregnant before she got married. He is therefore threatening to come for the little boy.

What is imminent is that, the unnamed woman’s husband will hear of her cheating once the other man makes any attempt to claim his son.

READ MORE: Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

Fight looms over son as wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant play

Fight looms over son as wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant

Fearing the likely embarrassment and a resultant break of her marriage, the woman has now resorted to seeking advice for a way out.

In her letter to Ben Nnamdi, the lady said: “I am a married woman with a son of 2years plus and legally married, wedding and traditional marriage three years ago.

“My problem is that my girlfriend called me yesterday from the village that she had a rumor that my Ex is saying that he is coming to take my son, that he is the father and that I was pregnant for him before I got married. Ben I was like when? How? In this world or in the dreams and she said that she want me to know in case he comes and I said OK. But Ben, he is not the father of my son and he will never be.

“Ben my husband is the father of my son. I am not a baby and I know who got me pregnant and I don’t know why he wake up from nowhere and said my child is his. My husband don’t know all these cos I don’t know how to tell him. Please advise me on what to do. Thank and God bless”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware
In Central Region: 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity: “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady
Health Alert: How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad Pulse Filla Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad
Last Respect: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him



Top Articles

1 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
2 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
3 In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girlsbullet
4 Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but...bullet
5 Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other usersbullet
6 Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he...bullet
7 Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead motherbullet
8 Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed...bullet
9 For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware
In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady
Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room
Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat
Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother

Top Videos

1 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
5 Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony...bullet
6 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this...bullet
7 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a...bullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries...bullet
10 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet

Filla

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat
Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wife