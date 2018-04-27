news

An adulterous woman is soliciting advice on how to exit the dilemma that has entangled her after she cheated on her husband with an ex-boyfriend, while she was 3 months pregnant for the husband.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported that a relationship consultant, Ben Nnamdi shared the story of the troubled woman who claimed she knew about the pregnancy she was carrying for her legally married husband, but was “sweet-mouthed” by the former boyfriend and she had sex with him.

Now, her problem is that the ex-boyfriend is claiming responsibility for the child, saying he had gotten her pregnant before she got married. He is therefore threatening to come for the little boy.

What is imminent is that, the unnamed woman’s husband will hear of her cheating once the other man makes any attempt to claim his son.

READ MORE: Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

Fearing the likely embarrassment and a resultant break of her marriage, the woman has now resorted to seeking advice for a way out.

In her letter to Ben Nnamdi, the lady said: “I am a married woman with a son of 2years plus and legally married, wedding and traditional marriage three years ago.

“My problem is that my girlfriend called me yesterday from the village that she had a rumor that my Ex is saying that he is coming to take my son, that he is the father and that I was pregnant for him before I got married. Ben I was like when? How? In this world or in the dreams and she said that she want me to know in case he comes and I said OK. But Ben, he is not the father of my son and he will never be.

“Ben my husband is the father of my son. I am not a baby and I know who got me pregnant and I don’t know why he wake up from nowhere and said my child is his. My husband don’t know all these cos I don’t know how to tell him. Please advise me on what to do. Thank and God bless”