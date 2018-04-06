Home > Filla >

Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing


Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing

Reports suggest that Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja from Añora, Cordoba in Spain attempted going back to the wolves in the forest, but the animals could not recognize him due to his transformation over the years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing play

Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 72-year-old man who was rescued from wolves in the woods some 53 years ago after having spent 12 years living with the wild animals says life with animals is a moment he often reminisces whenever humans treat him badly.

Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja from Añora, Cordoba in Spain lost his mother when he was three years old and the father also died shortly after.

He was then in the custody of another woman and had to become a sheepherder of a herd of about 300 sheep in the forest at age seven, when the main sheepherder died in 1954.

Born in 1946, Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja was rescued from the forest by Civil Guard when he turned 19 years.

Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing play

Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing

 

READ MORE: Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrator

Having lived with wolves for 12 years, the man became comfortable in the forest and his verbal communication changed to spoken words with animal-like grunts, according to odditycentral.com.

 

The news portal reported that the animals “taught him how to survive in the wild, which berries and mushrooms were safe to eat, and which were poisonous. He remembers sleeping in caves, among bats, snakes and deer, and running barefoot on rough terrain without a care in the world.”

Marcos Rodríguez is quoted as saying: “I only wrapped my feet up when they hurt because of the snow. I had such big calluses on my feet that kicking a rock was like kicking a ball.”

 

Reports suggest that he attempted going back to the wolves in the forest, but the animals could not recognize him due to his transformation over the years.

He said “You can tell that they are right there, you hear them panting, it gives you goosebumps … but it’s not that easy to see them. There are wolves and if I call out to them they are going to respond, but they are not going to approach me. I smell like people, I wear cologne.”

He has now turned animal welfare activist who tells children about animals and sometimes he is invited to schools to educate students on the importance of the environment and the need to take special care of animals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Father storms daughters engagement ceremony with sign board bearing "SAY NO" Video Father storms daughters engagement ceremony with sign board bearing "SAY NO"
Trouble: Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrator Trouble Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibrator
Unbelievable: Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings Unbelievable Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings
Disturbing: Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children
Shameful: 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl
Video: Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two

Recommended Videos

Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Video: Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO" sign board Video Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO" sign board



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after...bullet
3 Trouble Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibratorbullet
4 Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook...bullet
5 Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6...bullet
6 Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Unbelievable Man buried with timberland shoes and gold...bullet
9 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society –...bullet
10 End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his...bullet

Related Articles

Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church
Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage
Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat

Top Videos

1 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
2 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
3 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split...bullet
5 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
6 Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body,...bullet
7 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station,...bullet
8 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
9 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet
10 Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's...bullet

Filla

“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus
Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her pants
Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly