Home > Filla >

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth


Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth

The 38-year-old Patrick Chege Kariuki also known as Rhino says he has been doing such marvelous things since he was age 23, and still does more to show that his health has not been altered in anyway.

  • Published:
This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth play

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan man is blowing minds of many people with his incomprehensible powers that enable him lie down for cars to run over him, break metal nails with his teeth, rescue robbery victims from their attackers and others.

The 38-year-old Patrick Chege Kariuki also known as Rhino says he has been doing such marvelous things since he was age 23, and still does more to show that his health has not been altered in anyway.

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth play

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth

 

His hope is that the world will eventually get to know of him and what he does so he can make some benefits from his powers.

 

Rhino told tuko.co.ke that: "I do these exercises hoping to better my future someday. I haven't found any sponsors yet to assist me. I press on hoping that one day my God will come.

READ MORE: Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth play

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth

 

"Even though it doesn't benefit me directly, I assist people when they are attacked by robbers. I hold the thieves, beat them up and escort the victim home."

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth play

This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth

 

As to what informed the choice of Rhino as nickname, the man said: "I thought of an animal that is as strong as me. That's how I came up with the nickname rhino."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Museveni: Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video] Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Video: Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video: Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace
Bloody: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Fairness: Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar Fairness Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar

Recommended Videos

Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police
Ibrahim Mahama: Stay away from politicians if you want to succeed Ibrahim Mahama Stay away from politicians if you want to succeed



Top Articles

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
3 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to...bullet
4 Conman Primary school dropout arrested after establishing and...bullet
5 Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the...bullet
6 After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too smallbullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat –...bullet
9 Disappointment Man demands return of 24-cow bride price...bullet
10 Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to...bullet

Related Articles

In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Fairness Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar
Disappointment Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin
Conman Primary school dropout arrested after establishing and operating a clinic for 4 years
After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small
Corruption Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice

Top Videos

1 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wifebullet
2 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pocketsbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the macebullet
5 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
6 Ibrah Young millionaire gifts 'trotro' passengers free iphonesbullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches...bullet
9 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
10 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66...bullet

Filla

Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice
Corruption Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice
MP slaps journalist, pour drink in his face for demanding cash
Unethical Conduct MP slaps journalist, pours drink in his face for demanding 'solidarity' fee
Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pockets
Video Strong wind blows stolen cash from armed robbers' pockets as they flee
Father throws child from atop building to protest demolition exercise
Heartless Father throws 1-year-old child from atop a building to protest demolition exercise