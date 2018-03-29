Home > Filla >

Britton Hayes from Oregon became frightened, and knowing that any attempt to escape could result in either the big cat pouncing on him and injuring him or crashing the moving car, thought it wise to remain motionless.

A man on a safari tour in Tanzania deliberately became lifeless after a big Cheetah surprisingly jumped into the back seat of his safari car and watched him while the car was in motion.

According to UPI.com, a video of the dramatic incident was captured by one Peter Heistein on the Grand Ruaha Safari in Tanzania. 

Apparently, Britton Hayes was not the only man on the tour.

Narrating their experience after the frightening incident, he said in an interview with KOMO that: "We started to notice the cheetahs became curious of the vehicle. But it was too late to drive quickly away or anything like that because you don't want to startle the animals, because that's when things usually go wrong.

 

"One of the cheetahs hopped onto the hood and was sniffing around, so we were all focused on the cheetah on the hood that was looking around," Hayes said. "While we were all watching the cheetah in the front, one of the brothers had flanked around the back and hopped in back of the vehicle to try and sniff us and make sure that we weren't a threat."

As a matter of fact, Britton Hayes and his co tourists would probably have been in a fatal state now if they had no tour guide with them.

He said: "Alex [the guide] kept me calm and made sure I never made eye contact nor startled the cheetah allowing the animal to see that it could trust us.”

He admitted that: "Honestly, it was probably one of the scariest moments of my life while it was happening. I felt like I had to clear my mind of any thoughts because from everything you're told about predators like that, they can sense fear and any sort of discomfort you're feeling and they'll react accordingly. I wanted to be as calm and as still as possible to avoid a bad outcome.

"The sheer tension of sitting in a vehicle thinking, 'I'm going to die,' and then living. We just, everyone in the car just looked at each other, we paused for 10 seconds as the cheetahs walked away and we couldn't believe that we got out of the situation, that it was real."

