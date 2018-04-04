Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church

news

Police in Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, US arrested and released a 40-year-old mother for shocking her 17-year-old son with a stun gun, in the name of waking him up to go to church on Sunday.

Sharron Dobbins will be appearing before court later this month when authorities are done with dockets regarding her prosecution.

She was suspected of child abuse after her son reported her to authorities, though he did not complain of any pain aside two bumps on his leg he claimed were as a result of the alleged shocks.

Sharron Dobbins admitted to using the stun gun but denied shocking her son with it. She said she only tried to wake him up with the sound.

She is quoted as having told KNXV-TV that: "I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first."

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting. I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."

The boy did report his mother to authorities, but said he would not testify against her.

However, police reportedly seized the stun gun to use as evidence against the woman.