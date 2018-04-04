Home > Filla >

Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church


Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church

Sharron Dobbins will be appearing before court later this month when authorities are done with dockets regarding her prosecution.

  • Published:
Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church play

Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, US arrested and released a 40-year-old mother for shocking her 17-year-old son with a stun gun, in the name of waking him up to go to church on Sunday.

Sharron Dobbins will be appearing before court later this month when authorities are done with dockets regarding her prosecution.

She was suspected of child abuse after her son reported her to authorities, though he did not complain of any pain aside two bumps on his leg he claimed were as a result of the alleged shocks.

Sharron Dobbins admitted to using the stun gun but denied shocking her son with it. She said she only tried to wake him up with the sound.

Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church play

Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church

 

READ MORE: Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly

She is quoted as having told KNXV-TV that: "I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first."

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting. I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."

The boy did report his mother to authorities, but said he would not testify against her.

However, police reportedly seized the stun gun to use as evidence against the woman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video: Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing: 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time: Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church
Disturbing Video: Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend thief who hid up a tree Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend thief who hid up a tree

Recommended Videos

Video: Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Video: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Video: Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan head Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan head



Top Articles

1 Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stagebullet
2 Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook...bullet
3 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
6 Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend...bullet
7 Fraud Woman arrested for using rented triplets to beg for almsbullet
8 Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says...bullet
9 Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
10 Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for...bullet

Related Articles

Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church
Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage
Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat

Top Videos

1 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
2 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
3 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches...bullet
7 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station,...bullet
8 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet
9 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
10 Video It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckmanbullet

Filla

Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
13-year-old boy contests to become a governor
Video 13-year-old boy contests to become governor
Nana Kwaku Bonsam Renowned fetish priest names daughter after Shatta Wale