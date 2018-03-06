Home > Filla >

Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about two hours to delivery


Mystery Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about two hours to delivery

Charlotte Thomson reportedly kept wearing her size 8 dresses and attending parties as usual. Even a day before her labour she had been to work and no sign of pregnancy was noticed by her parents let alone her coworkers.

Woman didn't know she was pregnant until hours to delivery

Woman didn't know she was pregnant until hours to delivery
A 21-year-old woman from Newcastle has revealed how she had been pregnant for nine whole months, but had had no knowledge about it until just about some hours to delivery when she had some stomach cramps coupled with bleeding and decided to seek medical care.

Charlotte Thomson reportedly kept wearing her size 8 dresses and attending parties as usual. Even a day before her labour she had been to work and no sign of pregnancy was noticed by her parents let alone her coworkers.

When she got to the hospital and a midwife disclosed to her that she was due to give birth shortly, Charlotte was shocked to the marrow because she had not experienced any symptom of pregnancy.

play

 

Charlotte said: “My stomach was completely flat, and I’d been having regular periods so it was such a shock when I found out.

“I didn’t believe that I was actually pregnant until I gave birth. It was scary becoming a first-time mum with no warning.

“But I wouldn’t change Molly for the world, and I feel so lucky.”

The young mother said though she experienced fatigue during the period prior to the day she went to the hospital, she was under the notion that it might be as a result of her party outings.

“I thought it was from going out all the time. I still managed to get into my clothes so I just ignored it.”

On that amazing day in December 2015, when Charlotte was having the stomach pain, she took it lightly because she said “I took some paracetamol and hoped that it would blow over.

“Instead, the pain just got worse and I was in agony. An hour later I felt like I was going to be sick so I ran to the toilet and saw that my underwear was full of blood.

“I had just finished my period so I was really scared. I knew something was seriously wrong and booked a taxi to the hospital.”

play

 

When the news of expecting a baby in no time was revealed to her, Charlotte said “I panicked that I wasn’t prepared and hadn’t bought any baby clothes. I was so worried about what my parents would say when they found out that I was having a baby.”

However, ironically, when her parents arrived at the hospital, she said “They were really supportive and excited about their first grandchild.”

The pregnancy was for Charlotte’s ex-boyfriend, and she added that: “It’s crazy to think that I’d been carrying a baby all that time.

“When Mum called my work to explain that I’d had a baby, they were gobsmacked as they’d seen me the day before with no baby bump at all.

 “My friends didn’t believe me until they saw a picture of Molly. Luckily I’m still a size 8 and didn’t need to lose any baby weight.

“Molly has joined the nursery that I work at so I can take her with me, which is perfect.

“Molly’s dad is an ex who is no longer in the picture, but I have plenty of help from my parents with the baby. I’m no longer a party animal but it’s worth it to have Molly.

“I can’t wait to tell her the story of how I discovered I was pregnant with her. Nothing Molly could ever do in the future would surprise me as much as the day she was born.”

