Afia Schwarzenegger shows cleavage and more in these photos


Afia Schwarzenegger shows cleavage and more in these photos

We just can’t have enough of the self-acclaimed queen of comedy in these photos.

Who says sassy style has been ruled out of fashion? Totally not because our very own radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger just wowed us all on it.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked another online moment with her recent photos of her clothed in what many netizens are labeling “sexual suggestiveness’’.

The comedienne took to Instagram to share these hot photos of herself in a leotard of white and gold color (in what looks like Versace) and threw on a kimono on it of the same fabric.

Ample cleavage, thighs on display, skin looking flawless, it couldn’t have been any hotter. Afia Schwarzenegger is a whole lot of woman. 

play
