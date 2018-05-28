Afia Schwarzenegger shows cleavage and more in these photos

We just can’t have enough of the self-acclaimed queen of comedy in these photos.
The self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked another online moment with her recent photos of her clothed in what many netizens are labeling “sexual suggestiveness’’.
READ ALSO: Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband
Excuse me,this is just me tryna be a good bitch hun...Not ur Regular Bitch!!! Serving you Skin and Legs on a golden platter #queenofcomedygh #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamehighlyinvolved #gossipdiva #HelloAfia #schwartv #politicalpolice #leave2live #Revenge Mua @divinecasey_ Pic @vascan_studios Hair @shasha_wigs
The comedienne took to Instagram to share these hot photos of herself in a leotard of white and gold color (in what looks like Versace) and threw on a kimono on it of the same fabric.
Ample cleavage, thighs on display, skin looking flawless, it couldn’t have been any hotter. Afia Schwarzenegger is a whole lot of woman.