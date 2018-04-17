Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Check out 5 celebrities who wore Kente to 2018 VGMA


Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show at VGMA with their Kente

These are the celebrities who promote Kente at the 2018 VGMA.

Adina play

Adina
We saw lots of exquisite designs from local designers at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards competing with each other for the coveted title of best-dressed celebrity.

Some celebrities ditched the usual red carpet looks to rock African print styles has left our jaw-dropping.

They were among the best-dressed celebrities for the night and the exciting news they can re-wear their apparels for other events and still be the center of attention. What is the essence of buying expensive fabrics when you can’t wear it to other events?

READ ALSO: Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings

1. Efya

Efya play

Efya

2. Stonebwoy

Stonbwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonbwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong

READ ALSO: 8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings

3.

Ogee The MC play

Ogee The MC

4. Adina

Adina play

Adina

READ ALSO: Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?

5.

Photo credit: Swagofafrica play

Photo credit: Swagofafrica

 

