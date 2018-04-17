Check out 5 celebrities who wore Kente to 2018 VGMA

news

We saw lots of exquisite designs from local designers at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards competing with each other for the coveted title of best-dressed celebrity.

Some celebrities ditched the usual red carpet looks to rock African print styles has left our jaw-dropping.

They were among the best-dressed celebrities for the night and the exciting news they can re-wear their apparels for other events and still be the center of attention. What is the essence of buying expensive fabrics when you can’t wear it to other events?

1. Efya

2. Stonebwoy

3.

4. Adina

5.