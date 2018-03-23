Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings


We've pulled together the best celebrity wedding guest outfits to inspire and help you avoid any mistakes.

Becca play

Becca

(Focusnblur)
Celebrities love wedding just like the rest of us and they have hopped from wedding to wedding since the year begun in their elegant dresses.

As well as deciding on the perfect wedding hairstyle, and which beauty look to rock, you must find a perfect outfit which will make you feel comfortable all day but will also look chic.

READ ALSO: The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo

  • Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

READ ALSO: 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah play

Sandra Ankobiah

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels

READ ALSO:Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

(Focusnblur)
 

