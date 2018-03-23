See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings

news

Celebrities love wedding just like the rest of us and they have hopped from wedding to wedding since the year begun in their elegant dresses.

As well as deciding on the perfect wedding hairstyle, and which beauty look to rock, you must find a perfect outfit which will make you feel comfortable all day but will also look chic.

We've pulled together an edit of the best celebrity wedding guest outfits to inspire and help you avoid any mistakes.

Joselyn Dumas

Jackie Appiah

Sandra Ankobiah

Victoria Michaels

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Becca

Moesha Boduong