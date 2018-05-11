5  foods that would make you gain height

news

Here are the top 5 healthy foods that will help you grow taller and stronger.

Normally,height is determined by a gene. However, some studies found out that a number of external factors may affect the height. A range of products are introduced and sold in the market and they are advertised to increase height fast but most of them do not work effectively. It is important for you to know that the actual height is determined by gene, healthy diet and lifestyle.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 foods that will help you grow taller and stronger.

1.Egg

The wonderful source of protein is the egg and especially egg whites. Taking egg in the morning with a glass of milk is highly beneficial for health as well as weight. It is not easy to take the eggs safely with you outdoor but it is one of the foods that can be prepared very easily any time not only in the breakfast.

2.Peas

Peas help in increasing the height. You must focus on the food that provides the instant vitality and very easy to carry. Along these lines, you can have the capacity to breathe in the clean oxygen that is useful for the body.

3. Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A which helps in the synthesis of proteins in the body. Raw carrots have the highest content of this vitamin so add them to salads or get your kids to drink fresh carrot juice daily. Watch them grow tall fast!

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is a fantastic source of vitamin D and calcium which are both essential to a child’s growth in terms of height. If your kids are not fans of yogurt, get them to eat cheese instead as this too is rich in proteins, calcium and Vitamin D.