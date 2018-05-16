Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Ghanaian boiled yam and garden egg stew


The garden egg, also known as eggplant is a very good source of dietary fiber, potassium, manganese, copper and thiamin (vitamin B1).

  Published:
Ghanaian Ampesi and garden eggs stew play

Ghanaian Ampesi and garden eggs stew

(Nyonyo Essentials)
  • Ingredients

Garden eggs

Scotch bonnet

Onions

Garlic

Fresh tomatoes

Smoked salmon

Salted beef

Palm oil

Green pepper

Bouillon

  • Method

Wash all vegetables.

Boil garden eggs, scotch bonnet, garlic until soft and grind in asanka.

Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add your salt beef and fry for 3 minutes.

Add your diced tomatoes, stir and cover to cook for 3 - 5 minutes.

Stir in your salmon, spices, and stir.

Add your garden eggs mixture and leave to cook.

Taste for salt and serve with your boiled yam or plantain.

