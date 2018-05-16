24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

Garden eggs

Scotch bonnet

Onions

Garlic

Fresh tomatoes

Smoked salmon

Salted beef

Palm oil

Green pepper

Bouillon

READ ALSO

How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup

How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps

How to grill fish in 6 simple steps

How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks

Method

Wash all vegetables.

Boil garden eggs, scotch bonnet, garlic until soft and grind in asanka.

Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add your salt beef and fry for 3 minutes.

Add your diced tomatoes, stir and cover to cook for 3 - 5 minutes.

Stir in your salmon, spices, and stir.

Add your garden eggs mixture and leave to cook.

Taste for salt and serve with your boiled yam or plantain.