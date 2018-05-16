The garden egg, also known as eggplant is a very good source of dietary fiber, potassium, manganese, copper and thiamin (vitamin B1).
Garden eggs
Scotch bonnet
Onions
Garlic
Fresh tomatoes
Smoked salmon
Salted beef
Palm oil
Green pepper
Bouillon
Wash all vegetables.
Boil garden eggs, scotch bonnet, garlic until soft and grind in asanka.
Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.
Add your salt beef and fry for 3 minutes.
Add your diced tomatoes, stir and cover to cook for 3 - 5 minutes.
Stir in your salmon, spices, and stir.
Add your garden eggs mixture and leave to cook.
Taste for salt and serve with your boiled yam or plantain.