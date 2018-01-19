The 4 best-feeling condoms

news

If you’re convinced that wearing a rubber doesn’t feel as good as going au naturel, it may be time for you buy a different box.

A study found that sexual pleasure increased when the men reported they were satisfied with how their condom felt. The research, which is published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, analyzed diary accounts kept by nearly 2,000 men who detailed 29,714 sexual acts.

Here are four condoms that feel like they're barely even there, guaranteeing pleasure for both you and your partner.

1. Trojan Thintensity

Twenty-five percent thinner than a standard Trojan, this rubber has additional space in the tip so you’re more comfortable. It's low-odor latex prevents the wearing-a-doctor’s-glove smell. Bonus: For even more sensation, upgrade to Trojan's BareSkin condom, which is 40 percent thinner than its standard rubber.

2. LifeStyles Skyn

Allergic to latex? Not a problem. LifeStyles’ Skyn model is made from a non-latex material called polyisoprene. It’s as strong as latex and as sensitive as an ultra-thin condom. The long-lasting lubricant means longer, more comfortable sex for the both of you.

3. Durex Extra Sensitive Condom

Ultra-thin and ultra-strong latex heighten sensitivity. If you’re looking to increase stimulation for her, choose Durex’s Extra Sensitive Ribbed condom.

4. Durex Avanti Bare Latex

Made with ultra-fine latex and a pleasant scent, these will provide a natural experience for the both of you.

Don't see the perfect match for you? Find which condom is best for you with expert advice from Men’s Health Sex Professor Debby Herbenick, Ph.D. She has you, well, covered. (Sorry, couldn't resist.)