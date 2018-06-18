Pulse.com.gh logo
Maintain ban on illegal mining – Afede


Maintain ban on illegal mining – Afede

Togbe Afede XIV argued that the members of the national house of chiefs are of the view that the government should only lift the ban when it finds a lasting remedy to the galamsey menace.

  Published:
Togbe-Afede-1.jpg play
The president of the National House of Chiefs has called on the government to maintain the ban on illegal mining.

Togbe Afede XIV said this when at a sensitisation workshop for traditional authorities on illegal mining in Accra on Monday, 18 June 2018.

He argued that the members of the national house of chiefs are of the view that the government should only lift the ban when it finds a lasting remedy to the galamsey menace.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State also emphasised that the process of licensing miners should be reviewed.

"The National House of Chiefs advises on the maintenance of the ban on illegal mining until such a time that solutions are found to the harmful effects of this activity and also until such time that enough has been put in place in terms of monitoring and feedback that will ensure that the dangers of illegal mining are minimised.”

"Among others again is a suggestion that the state should include security agencies in the fight against illegal mining."

"Also, important is the suggestion that the processes for licensing of mining activities should be reviewed such that only those who are qualified and have the capacity to observe the duties involved are allowed to mine."

The government of Ghana has placed a ban on small-scale mining to protect the country’s water bodies and land from pollution.

