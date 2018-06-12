Afua Asabea appointed new GEPA boss

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Miss Afua Asabea Asare has the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Her appointment comes after the former CEO, Gifty Klenam was sacked for misappropriation of funds.

A letter dated 7 June 2018 signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, said: “Pursuant to Sections 2 (1) (L) and 9 (2) of the Ghana Export Promotion Act 1969, (N.L.C.D) I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you as the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority .



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter.”

Last week, Akufo-Addo sacked Klenam alongside the CEOs of BOST, Korle Bu and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.