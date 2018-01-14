Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Tema

news

A military officer believed to be attached to the Office of the President was on Friday shot at by unknown assailants at Tema last Friday.

He was said to have parked his car around the Accra Abattoir area at Community 19 to urinate when the incident happened. He was driving from Sakumono.

Reports say his attackers opened fire on him and attempted to snatch his Toyota Land Cruiser car he was driving.

He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police is also reported to have launched investigation into the incident.