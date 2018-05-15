Home > News > Local >

Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence


Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence

The regional prevalence rate ranged from 3.2 per cent in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions (the highest) to 0.6 per cent in the Northern Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have recorded the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country.

The 2017 HIV Sentinel Survey (HSS) and Estimates Report which was released by the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NACP) indicates that the two regions have overtaken Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions which led the country in 2016.

The two regions both had 3.2 per cent while the Northern Region had the lowest rate of 0.6 per cent.

They were followed by the Western Region with 2.4%, and Volta Region occupying the fourth position with 2.3%, losing its first position from last year.

READ MORE: Ghana takes the fight against AIDS door-to-door

The report also placed Eastern Region at the fifth position; Brong Ahafo, sixth; Central, seventh, and Upper West and Upper East taking the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

play

 

The HIV prevalence also ranged from 0.2 per cent in the Afram Plains (representing the rural areas) to 5.2 per cent in Obuasi (urban areas), the reports stated.

READ ALSO: HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister

About 18,711 samples which were collected nationwide for the report and drawn from 40 sentinel sites strategically located at 17 rural sites, 23 urban sites and 69 antenatal clinics within a period of four months, spanning September to December 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Lawlessness: Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in Brong Ahafo Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in Brong Ahafo
Crime: Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraud Crime Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraud
Blog Post: Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass and free bus rides for mothers’ day Blog Post Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass and free bus rides for mothers’ day
In Ogun: 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
JOHESU Strike: NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Buhari: President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death Buhari President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

Recommended Videos

Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road
Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares
Local News: Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again Local News Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again



Top Articles

1 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Issues Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for...bullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Ga Festival Homowo ban on noise making takes effect todaybullet
8 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
9 Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical...bullet
10 Crime Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraudbullet

Related Articles

Crime Man, 50, sentenced to 7 years for defiling 9-yr-old girl
In Eastern Region Prisoner allegedly escapes from Koforidua prisons
Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister
HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing
Joyce Dzidzor Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs Ghanaians
Unprotected Sex HIV cases increase among teens in Tema
Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter
Maternal Mortality 9 pregnant women die monthly in Eastern Region
Health Alert Lassa fever in Ghana, one confirmed dead
Brong Ahafo HIV/AIDS rise in Sunyani

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
3 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Bauchi husband loses life saving wife from electrocution
Tragedy Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution
Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
Golden Belt Naija Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000
Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle
Catholic Church In Ghana Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape Coast Archbishop