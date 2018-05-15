Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence

news

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have recorded the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country.

The 2017 HIV Sentinel Survey (HSS) and Estimates Report which was released by the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NACP) indicates that the two regions have overtaken Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions which led the country in 2016.

The two regions both had 3.2 per cent while the Northern Region had the lowest rate of 0.6 per cent.

They were followed by the Western Region with 2.4%, and Volta Region occupying the fourth position with 2.3%, losing its first position from last year.

The report also placed Eastern Region at the fifth position; Brong Ahafo, sixth; Central, seventh, and Upper West and Upper East taking the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

The HIV prevalence also ranged from 0.2 per cent in the Afram Plains (representing the rural areas) to 5.2 per cent in Obuasi (urban areas), the reports stated.

About 18,711 samples which were collected nationwide for the report and drawn from 40 sentinel sites strategically located at 17 rural sites, 23 urban sites and 69 antenatal clinics within a period of four months, spanning September to December 2017.