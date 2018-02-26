CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration numbers

news

Two taxi drivers at Suhum in the Eastern Region have been arrested by the police after they were spotted to be using the same registration number plates.

The cars were discovered during an operation by the Eastern Regional office of the Customs Excise and Preventive Services (CEPS).

The two cars, Nissan Amerra and Nissan Micra, were spotted and stopped with the same registration number GE 3219-17 embossed on them.

The cars were subsequently seized by the CEPS task force and their respective drivers arrested for their involvement.

Meanwhile, over 34 other commercial and private vehicles, are currently under detention at the Regional CEPS office in Koforidua.

Sector Commander for CEPS, Agnes Kafui Modey, told Accra-based Class FM that investigations are still ongoing concerning the matter.

She explained that both taxi cabs were registered at different locations, and that it was currently unknown why they have same registration number plates.

Mrs. Modey admonished the public to be careful of where they purchase their cars, warming that vehicle documents must be validated before a purchase is made.