Demolition Exercise :  Transport Ministry takes down illegal structures at Public Workers Dept

A demolition exercise spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport has seen many illegal structures at the Public Workers Department (PWD) quarters in Accra destroyed.

The demolition took place on Sunday, January 8, with all buildings and structures classified as unauthorized being destroyed.

Public Relations Officer for the Transport Ministry, Gloria Holm-Graves, explained that the exercise was necessary in order to free up space for the construction of an ultramodern inter and intra-city bus terminal.

This, she said, will help to facilitate transport in and out of Accra, as well as house the transport services under the sector.

When completed, the facility is expected to serve transport companies such as Metro Mass Bus Transit, State Transport Company, the Aayalolo buses and other private transport companies.

Meanwhile, the demolition has been protested by some evictees of the area who have accused the Transport Ministry of failing to inform them before the exercise took place.

According to them, they were not given enough time to relocate before their homes were invaded and destroyed.

However, responding to these allegations, Mrs Holm-Graves said such claims are false, explaining that the people were informed about the impending demolition as far back as in October 2017.

According to her, the deputy Minister of Transport, Titus Glover “went round and we have interacted enough with them and we came again to give them notices that they have to pack to allow us to do the work”.