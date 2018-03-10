news

The eviction of traders near President Nana Akufo-Addo's Nima residence by the National Security is "mean and exploitative," the Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr Emmanuel Akwetey has said.

The traders, some who own container shops, have been asked to pack out by next week although multiple media reports say the president is against the move.

They are being paid compensation packages ranging between GHC3,000 to GHC10,000.

Despite the compensation, some of the traders there are not happy. They argue that the compensation is inadequate considering that what they do there is the source of the livelihood.

Commenting on the development, Mr Akwetey is quoted by Accra-based Starr FM as saying: “The compensation being paid to the President’s neighbours who are being evicted for security reasons is mean and exploitative."

“The amounts paid out to them will impoverish them and cause distress and suffering to their families for many years,” he added.