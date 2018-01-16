GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion

news

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Dr. Akuffo Annor-Ntow has been asked to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The decision to have him go on leave was taken on Monday, January 15, following a meeting involving the Corporation’s board.

READ ALSO:

Board Chairman of GBC, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Addo-Obeng, explained that the decision was arrived at following Dr. Annor-Ntow’s poor handling of the TV License issue.

In an interview with Radio Ghana, he said the National Media Commission (NMC) has already been notified about the directive, but was quick to add that the duration of the Director General’s leave has not yet been decided.

According to him, the GBC Board will have to consult the NMC before deciding on on how long the Director General is supposed to stay on leave.

“We are going to immediately engage NMC to discuss a whole lot of issues affecting GBC and the future of the state broadcaster,” Prof. Addo-Obeng told Radio Ghana.

He further stated that an interim management team has been set up to steer the affairs of the GBC until issues are resolved.

READ ALSO:

He explained that management committee consists of a board member and two other directors of the state broadcaster.

“We have put an interim management committee in place with a board member and two directors of GBC to hold the fort while this consultation goes on,” the GBC Board Chairman added.

Meanwhile, news of the directive to have Dr. Annor-Ntow proceed on leave will come as no surprise to many Ghanaians after the GBC Director General became unpopular following his decision to prosecute defaulters of the TV License fees.

Dr. Annor-Ntow came in for strong criticism for spearheading a move to set up 11 courts nationwide prosecute those who fail to pay their TV License fees.

And although the move was subsequently suspended following public uproar, the GBC Board deemed Dr. Annor-Ntow to have handled the issue poorly and that has now led to a directive to have him proceed on leave.