Home > News > Local >

GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion


Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion

Dr. Annor-Ntow has been asked to go on leave following his poor handling of the TV License issue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr.-Akuffo-Annof-Ntow.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Dr. Akuffo Annor-Ntow has been asked to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The decision to have him go on leave was taken on Monday, January 15, following a meeting involving the Corporation’s board.

READ ALSO: AMA Demolition: You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public

Board Chairman of GBC, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Addo-Obeng, explained that the decision was arrived at following Dr. Annor-Ntow’s poor handling of the TV License issue.

In an interview with Radio Ghana, he said the National Media Commission (NMC) has already been notified about the directive, but was quick to add that the duration of the Director General’s leave has not yet been decided.

According to him, the GBC Board will have to consult the NMC before deciding on on how long the Director General is supposed to stay on leave.

“We are going to immediately engage NMC to discuss a whole lot of issues affecting GBC and the future of the state broadcaster,” Prof. Addo-Obeng told Radio Ghana.

He further stated that an interim management team has been set up to steer the affairs of the GBC until issues are resolved.

READ ALSO: Accountability: Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers

He explained that management committee consists of a board member and two other directors of the state broadcaster.

“We have put an interim management committee in place with a board member and two directors of GBC to hold the fort while this consultation goes on,” the GBC Board Chairman added.

Meanwhile, news of the directive to have Dr. Annor-Ntow proceed on leave will come as no surprise to many Ghanaians after the GBC Director General became unpopular following his decision to prosecute defaulters of the TV License fees.

Dr. Annor-Ntow came in for strong criticism for spearheading a move to set up 11 courts nationwide prosecute those who fail to pay their TV License fees.

And although the move was subsequently suspended following public uproar, the GBC Board deemed Dr. Annor-Ntow to have handled the issue poorly and that has now led to a directive to have him proceed on leave.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NGO: Groove Phi Groove holds annual donation and outreach NGO Groove Phi Groove holds annual donation and outreach
In Agona Swedru: 12-year girl murdered in cold blood In Agona Swedru 12-year girl murdered in cold blood
Utilities: Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users
100K Saga: Millennium Excellence Foundation refuses to release bank details to Parliamentary Committee 100K Saga Millennium Excellence Foundation refuses to release bank details to Parliamentary Committee
GPRTU: Transport fares to shoot up this week GPRTU Transport fares to shoot up this week
Confusion at EC: EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair Confusion at EC EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen misbehavebullet
2 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
3 Crime Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Temabullet
4 Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC boss asked to proceed on leave...bullet
5 In Greater Accra Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
6 Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reportsbullet
7 Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' -...bullet
9 UG Hospital Ownership We won't give our new hospital to...bullet
10 Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
3 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
4 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
7 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
8 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
9 ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumptionbullet
10 UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp usebullet

Local

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Ghana's Economy Ghanaians will see transformation in 2018 – Dr Bawumia
Video Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe
Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese 'rapist' granted GH¢500,000 bail
Job Creation We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't