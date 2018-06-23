Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved


FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting

The committee was formed after government secured an interim injunction against the Ghana Football Association to stop it from managing football in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has emerged that the five-member committee formed by government to manage football in the country has been dissolved.

READ MORE: Football to resume in Ghana following FIFA, government dialogue

The committee was formed after government secured an interim injunction against the Ghana Football Association to stop it from managing football in the country.

The members of the committee included businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah, President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Cudjoe Fianoo, three-time African player of the year Abedi Pele, football legend, Rev Osei Kofi and a sports journalist and lawyer Eva Okyere.

The bombshell about the status of the committee was revealed by the Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yebaoh Dame on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

“As far as I am am concerned the interim Management Committee cannot be properly constituted now. Indeed now there is no interim management committee.

According to him, the chairman of the interim management committee, Dr Amoah, has declined the offer.

He said: "So clearly the interim management committee is not properly constituted.

READ MORE: FIFA holds successful meeting with government

"Now we cannot talk about the interim management committee because it has been publicised that Mr Cudjoe Fianoo appointed [secretary] of the interim management committee has opted out.

"So how can there be an interim management committee? There is really no interim management committee."

The Deputy AG made the comments after a FIFA delegation met government yesterday in Accra.

He was among the government delegation in the meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Immigration: Ghana replies US following deportation standoff Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoff
Migration: Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list
Name and Shame: Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Gender Equality: Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands
Happy Birthday: Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today
Free Press: GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Share household chores with your husbands - Gender Minister Otiko Djaba Share household chores with your husbands - Gender Minister
Name and Shame: Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Local News: Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house Local News Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house



Top Articles

1 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions on Ghanabullet
2 Video Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement tells Ghanaians to...bullet
3 Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoonbullet
4 Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday todaybullet
5 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
6 HIV/AIDS Treatment AIDS Commission dares herbalists to subject...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Photos Cocaine Dealer Nayele Amatefe off to Austriabullet
9 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
10 Accra Floods Here are the flood-prone areas and safe...bullet

Related Articles

Football in Ghana Football to resume in Ghana following FIFA, government dialogue
Reforms FIFA holds successful meeting with government
Court Injunction GFA plans to shut government up with these 44 points
Transfer News John Boye moves to Ligue 2
Anas Expose' FIFA agent advises President Akufo-Addo over GFA dissolution
#Number12 This is how Nyantakyi almost involved George Weah in Anas expose'
#Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyi
Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage
Number 12 PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs
#Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison
Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment
UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston
Government Interventions UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty
Disaster 10 dead after heavy rainfall on Monday