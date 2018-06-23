news

It has emerged that the five-member committee formed by government to manage football in the country has been dissolved.

The committee was formed after government secured an interim injunction against the Ghana Football Association to stop it from managing football in the country.

The members of the committee included businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah, President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Cudjoe Fianoo, three-time African player of the year Abedi Pele, football legend, Rev Osei Kofi and a sports journalist and lawyer Eva Okyere.

The bombshell about the status of the committee was revealed by the Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yebaoh Dame on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

“As far as I am am concerned the interim Management Committee cannot be properly constituted now. Indeed now there is no interim management committee.

According to him, the chairman of the interim management committee, Dr Amoah, has declined the offer.

He said: "So clearly the interim management committee is not properly constituted.

"Now we cannot talk about the interim management committee because it has been publicised that Mr Cudjoe Fianoo appointed [secretary] of the interim management committee has opted out.

"So how can there be an interim management committee? There is really no interim management committee."

The Deputy AG made the comments after a FIFA delegation met government yesterday in Accra.

He was among the government delegation in the meeting.