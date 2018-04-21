Home > News > Local >

Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport


Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport

On Friday, Pulse.com.gh reported that the  $25 million dollar project will  soon be commissioned following the completion of major construction works on the facility.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Contention over which administration built the Ho Airport is simmering on social media among New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress activists.

On Friday, Pulse.com.gh reported that the  $25 million dollar project will  soon be commissioned following the completion of major construction works on the facility.

READ MORE:  Ho Airport ready for operations

play

 

While activists of the NDC are claiming ownership of the project as a legacy of John Mahama under whose administration the project begun, the governing NPP activists are also laying claim to the project.

Members of the NPP have shared various online publications showing that ex-president Mahama commissioned the project which then had only a runway.

Here's a Daily Guide report [December 3, 2016] on the commissioning:

play Mahama commissions Ho airport

 

"President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned the uncompleted aerodrome project in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

"The commissioning, which was supposed to take place at 10am last Friday, kick-started after two hours as the chiefs and people of the Asogli State and Adaklu waited patiently under the scorching sun.

"...With a few days to this year’s general election, the president moved to Ho to commission the uncompleted project which currently has only the first phase – runway – completed."

play Mahama commissions Ho airport

 

They argue that the Akufo-Addo administration secured funding for the completion of the projection which is now nearly 100 percent completion.

The Ho airport when completed is expected to boost economic activities and tourism in the Volta Region.

The project, which was scheduled for completion in September 2016, has 1,900 metres runway, traffic control tower, 1,150 capacity passenger waiting area, an ultramodern air bus terminal and an automatic fire detection system.

Ho Airport

READ MORE: NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

The Airport, with the slogan, 'Ho Airport, the New Destination' is expected to host domestic and commercial flights and open up the Region for growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Military Agreement: Massive demo in Tamale against US troops presence in Ghana Military Agreement Massive demo in Tamale against US troops presence in Ghana
In Somanya: Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother, charged In Somanya Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother, charged
Fraud: 28-year-old man busted for impersonating Asunafo South MP Fraud 28-year-old man busted for impersonating Asunafo South MP
In Upper East: 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
In Somanya: 6-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother In Somanya 6-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother
Joyce Dzidzor: Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs Ghanaians Joyce Dzidzor Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Local News: I have taken over and I am showing guy guy - Rev Obofuor Local News I have taken over and I am showing guy guy - Rev Obofuor
Reporter defends Moesha: Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Reporter defends Moesha Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT 3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT



Top Articles

1 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money launderingbullet
2 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
3 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrahbullet
4 Obinim Saga Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missingbullet
5 Crime 5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineerbullet
6 Homosexuality He is ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ – Foh Amoaning...bullet
7 Photos Ho Airport ready for operationsbullet
8 Joyce Dzidzor Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador...bullet
9 Same-sex Marriage Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition...bullet
10 Philipo AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Ho Airport ready for operations
Election 2016 Ho aerodrome project progressing steadily - Mahama
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour
Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit
Afterbirth Stop pressing babies’ heads for better shapes, it damages brain
Ashanti Region KCM marks first anniversary with donations to Ashan Orphanage
Zoomlion Debts owed waste service providers a major cause of Ghana’s waste challenge - ESPA President