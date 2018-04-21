Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport

news

Contention over which administration built the Ho Airport is simmering on social media among New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress activists.

On Friday, Pulse.com.gh reported that the $25 million dollar project will soon be commissioned following the completion of major construction works on the facility.

While activists of the NDC are claiming ownership of the project as a legacy of John Mahama under whose administration the project begun, the governing NPP activists are also laying claim to the project.

Members of the NPP have shared various online publications showing that ex-president Mahama commissioned the project which then had only a runway.

Here's a Daily Guide report [December 3, 2016] on the commissioning:

"President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned the uncompleted aerodrome project in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

"The commissioning, which was supposed to take place at 10am last Friday, kick-started after two hours as the chiefs and people of the Asogli State and Adaklu waited patiently under the scorching sun.

"...With a few days to this year’s general election, the president moved to Ho to commission the uncompleted project which currently has only the first phase – runway – completed."

They argue that the Akufo-Addo administration secured funding for the completion of the projection which is now nearly 100 percent completion.

The Ho airport when completed is expected to boost economic activities and tourism in the Volta Region.

The project, which was scheduled for completion in September 2016, has 1,900 metres runway, traffic control tower, 1,150 capacity passenger waiting area, an ultramodern air bus terminal and an automatic fire detection system.

The Airport, with the slogan, 'Ho Airport, the New Destination' is expected to host domestic and commercial flights and open up the Region for growth.