I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has categorically stated that under no circumstance will he kneel and beg the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He said it is the choice of those who do that, but he will never do that.

This comments comes after some top NPP officials were spotted kneeling and begging the Asantehene last week.

Reports were that the officials were begging the Ashanti Chief because he was angry that some top government elements wanted to put Ashantis and Akyems on a collision course.

But speaking on Peace FM Wednesday, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, who said he has great respect for the Asantehene whom he describes as a wise person, however said he’ll never go to the extent of going on his knees before him.

He said, "This country is a Republic, those who chose to pacify the the Asantehene Otumfuor by kneeling down, they’re entitled to that, that was their own choice. Kweku Baako would’t do that, of cause not…what are you talking about? I won’t do that! I’m not a coward and I speak my mind. Anybody out there is entitled to disagree with me, but I’ll speak my mind.”